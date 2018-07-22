84 Byculla jail inmates discharged after suspected food poisoning

The remaining have been kept under observation; MSCW to investigate issue

Eight new patients were admitted on Saturday evening

As many as 84 women prisoners out of the 87 inmates who were rushed to the government-run JJ Hospital were discharged on Saturday after a day of treatment. While the cause is yet to be established, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women will investigate the matter. The 84 undertrials from Byculla jail had complained of dehydration, vomiting and nausea before being admitted to the hospital.

They have now been sent back to prison. However, the remaining have been kept under observation. The three pregnant women in their 24th and 18th week have also been kept at the hospital for further treatment. The four-month-old child along with the mother have been sent back. Eight new patients were brought to the hospital on Saturday evening.

"Most of the patients are in stable condition. The two prisoners, who were diagnosed with anaemia, will be given blood transfusion and are likely to be sent back tonight. We ran blood tests but the reports are normal. We will submit the reports to the jail authorities," said Dr Mukund Tayade, dean, JJ Hospital. When asked for the reason behind prisoners developing sudden health complications, Dr Tayade said, "It is up to the jail authority to investigate."

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the situation. "Before this incident, we visited the jail and inspected the food, which was hygienic. Doctors suspect water or food contamination. We will raise the issue," said advocate Asha Landge, a member of the commission.

