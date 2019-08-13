87 per cent Indians prefer long, straight hair on women, reveals Survey

culture

According to the study, 71 percent of Indians find short, coloured and curly hair less beautiful than long and straight hair on women

A study conducted by Dove and Hansa Research on around 2,000 Indian men and women aged between 18-55 years, revealed that every two in three Indians believe that women with long, straight hair have an edge in finding a wedding prospect when it comes to marriage. According to the survey, nearly 87 percent of Indians advised women against keeping their hair short.

The pan-India study on biases against hair types that Indian women endure has revealed these astounding findings. The study by Dove Hair has also claimed that a staggering 71 percent of Indians find short, coloured and curly hair less beautiful than long and straight hair on women. The study focused on hair length and texture but hair colour had its own say too.

While speaking to news agency IANS, Dove said, "The results echo a stereotype mindset that is intrinsically unhealthy and weighs down the choices for Indian women. It is stressful for women that they are judged by prematurely greying hair or type of hair before they even enter the room."

The study also found that almost two-thirds of Indians think that women with premature greying must dye their hair while 42 percent of Indians agreed during the survey that women with coloured hair are not considered to be professional at the workplace.

"It is essential to liberate women from pre-defined notions of beauty, embrace the diverse attributes that Indian women have, to enable them to explore their potential to the fullest. As this research highlights, there is a need to change the mindset," Harman Dhillon, Vice President, Hair Care, Hindustan Unilever said, reports IANS.

