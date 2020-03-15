88 rescued in boat mishap near Mandwa Jetty

At least 88 people, mostly tourists, were rescued from a boat that capsized on the Arabian Sea near the Mandwa Jetty Raigad, on Saturday morning, a police official said. The incident occurred when the boat was barely a kilometer away from the jetty.

On Saturday around 10.15 am, the boat named Ajantha left from the Gateway of India to Mandwa. Just when the boat was nearing the jetty, passengers realised it was capsizing. A quick-thinking constable at the spot, identified as Prashant Gharat, alerted fishermen at the jetty after which the passengers were rescued.

"As soon as the constable heard passengers crying for help, he informed fishermen at the jetty who then ran to their rescue," said an officer attached to Raigad Police Station. No casualties have been reported.

Cops have now launched an investigation into the matter. Preliminary reports indicated that the boat hit a rock.

1KM

Distance between the boat and the jetty

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates