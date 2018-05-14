9 die in Ramzan stampede in Bangladesh

Nearly 20,000 people gathered at the Kaderia Moinul Ulum Dakhil Madrassa to receive the iftar materials

Representational Image

At least nine women were killed in a stampede during a gathering to collect iftar handout in Bangladesh's Chattagram district on Monday.

Nearly 20,000 people gathered at the Kaderia Moinul Ulum Dakhil Madrassa to receive the iftar materials. The stampede took place as too many people pushed against each other to get the first delivery of the food items, Xinhua news agency reported citing police officials.

At least 40 people, mostly women and children, were injured in the incident.

"Usually handouts are only given to residents of this village. But this year people from nearby villages also came, inflating the crowd. Police, as well as over 100 of our own security staff, were present. A medical team was also on standby but we have still had a disaster," said Meherul Karim, the head of KSRM steel factory, which organised the iftar handout.

The families of each of the dead will receive Taka 300,000 in compensation, he said, adding that the company will also bear the cost of any medical treatment for the injured. Jobs will also be arranged for the families of the dead.

The district administration has launched a probe into the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates