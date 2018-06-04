9 passengers injured after bus driver falls asleep on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

On Sunday around 6.20 am, a WagonR was headed to Mumbai, when it crashed into the divider



The two occupants of the car were admitted to MGM Hospital in Panvel

Eleven people were injured in two separate accidents near Pune yesterday. Two Mumbai residents were injured in the first, when their car crashed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. In the other mishap on National Highway 48, the brakes of a luxury bus failed, injuring nine people.

Snooze scare

On Sunday around 6.20 am, a WagonR was headed to Mumbai, when it crashed into the divider. The IRB and highway police rushed to the spot and rescued the two occupants of the car. They were identified as Pravin Chandra, 27, from Powai who was driving, and Shrutika Dhar, 27, from Panvel. Both were provided primary treatment at Lokmanya Hospital and later shifted to MGM hospital in Panvel. The Lonavala police have registered a case of accident.



While the nine bus passengers injured were given first aid at a local hospital

Inspector I S Shaikh of Lonavala police said, "It seems the driver fell asleep, due to which he lost control and the vehicle rammed into the road divider, and fell on its side." An expressway control room official said, "Vacation period is coming to an end, due to which there is a lot of traffic in the Pune lane."

Bus topples

Another accident took place in Bhopdev area when a luxury bus belonging to Lohpurush Travel fell on its side. The police said its brakes failed. Around nine people were injured and were provided first aid at a local hospital. The vehicle carrying 15 passengers was headed to Ujjain. An accident report was filed at the Haveli police station.

