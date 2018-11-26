9 persons arrested in separate incidents of trespassing and theft

crime

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft), 457 (trespassing) and relevant sections of the Arms Act

Representational Picture

Nine men were arrested in Noida and Greater Noida in three separate incidents of trespassing and theft Sunday, police said. Five men were arrested in Moira's Sector 6 for allegedly breaking into private offices and committing thefts, the police said. On a tip-off, the accused were held with firearms near the Sandeep Paper Mill square falling under the Sector 20 police station limits, they added.



"The accused would seek entry into offices and factory premises on some pretext, reconnoitre the area during the day and strike them at night," Station House Officer, Sector 20, Manoj Kumar Pant said. Those arrested were identified as Ritesh, Satya, Manoj, Mustafa and Rakesh, he added. Two pistols, two knives, two stolen laptops and computer accessories were seized from their possession, the SHO said.



The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft), 457 (trespassing) and relevant sections of the Arms Act, he added. Four other men were held in Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 area in two separate incidents, the police said. Shafiqur Rahman, Praveen Verma and Babulal were held while transporting 20 quintals of TMT bars stolen from construction sites, they added.



"The pickup vehicle in which they were transporting the TMT bars was intercepted during a routine checking, after which they were held," SHO Anita Chauhan said. She added that the three accused were charged under IPC section 414 for robbery and the vehicle was impounded. In another incident, Sabir Khan was arrested after he was found to be driving a stolen car with a changed number plate, Chauhan said.



She added that during the inspection, it was revealed that the vehicle was stolen four months ago from the expressway and the accused was booked under IPC sections 420 (fraud), 482 (using false property mark) and 379 (theft).

