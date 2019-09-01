9 visually challenged people stitched 'world's largest jute bag' to make entry in Guinness Record

national

Members of the transgender community and students of a technical institute have assisted the visually challenged people during the process of stitching the bag to make a record

9 visually challenged persons with the help of students & transgender community stitched a 65-ft high & 33-ft wide jute bag on August 30 to discourage the use of plastic carry bags. Pic/ANI

Tamil Nadu:

Coimbatore: 9 visually challenged persons with the help of students & transgender community stitched a 65-ft high & 33-ft wide jute bag on August 30 to discourage the use of plastic carry bags. The group also attempted Guinness World record for the ‘Largest Jute Bag’. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/SxB38y6uGW — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

Nine visually challenged people have stitched the "world's largest jute bag" measuring 33ft-wide and 66ft-tall in just five hours with an aim to make an entry in Guinness World Record and spread awareness about no-use of plastic. According to news agency, ANI, on Friday, members of the transgender students and community of a technical institute in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district have assisted the visually challenged people during the process of stitching the bag to make a record.

The Chairman of Yuva Foundation, Shashi Kala, who orgainsed this attempt, Speaking to ANI said, "Nine visually challenged people from Yuva Foundation set out to make a Guinness World Record by sewing a 66-feet high and 33-feet wide jute bag without a handle. The jute bag was stitched to sensitise the people to stop using harmful plastic bags and switch to eco-friendly alternatives."

Alluding to the famed speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the Independence Day where he urged the people and shopkeepers to eliminate the use of plastic bags completely, Shashi Kala said, "We have to launch a war against the plastic. This is the reason why our people have stitched a jute bag."

She added, "Through the attempt, we also want to prove it to the society that differently-abled people have their own ability and it is our responsibility to give them confidence and encouragement."

