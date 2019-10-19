9-year-old girl crushed to death after getting stuck between lift, door

Hyderabad: A nine-year-old girl died after getting stuck within the narrow space between her building's elevator and its duct on Friday.

According to the police, the victim, Lasya, was taking the lift to go to the third floor around 12.30pm at her house in Hastinapuram North Extension Colony, a report in Hindustan Times read.

Police said her leg got stuck in the narrow gap between the lift doors and duct. Before she could act, someone on the third floor pressed the button and the lift began moving up with its outer grill still open, the report added.

Owing to this, the police said that Lasya's body got crushed between the wall of the duct and lift.

The neighbours rushed to the spot and called an ambulance and the lift maintenance staff. It took them two hours to rescue Lasya, the report said.

“She was taken to the nearby hospital, where she was pronounced brought dead,” the police said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

Meanwhile, P Achyuta Rao, president of the state child rights association, blamed the death on the substandard elevators being used in buildings without following the safety norm, the report said.

