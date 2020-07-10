90 per cent of active COVID-19 cases is from 8 states

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Thursday.

Besides, the GoM was told that six states — Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — account for 86 per cent of the deaths caused by COVID-19 and 32 districts account for 80 per cent of such fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said. The GoM, which held its 18th meeting under the chairpersonship of Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan on Thursday, was informed that there was a special focus on the regions showing a higher COVID-19 fatality rate, the ministry said.

"A global comparison between the five most-affected countries clearly depicted that India has one of the lowest numbers of cases per million (538) and deaths per million (15), compared to the global average of 1,453 and 68.7 respectively," the ministry said.

India will play a lead role in global revival, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Indian economy has started seeing "green shoots" of recovery and that the country remains one of the most open economies in the world.

He said that in these times when the world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, it is natural to talk about revival and there is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role. "Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green shoots when it comes to economic recovery," Modi said while addressing the India Global Week 2020.

