90-year-old first to get anti-COVID jab

Margaret Keenan is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person to receive the vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday, December 8. Pic/AFP

A retired British shop clerk received the first shot in the country's COVID-19 vaccination program Tuesday, signaling the start of a global immunization effort intended to offer a route out of a pandemic that has killed 1.5 million.

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, got the shot at 6.31 am on what public health officials have dubbed "V-Day." "I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19. It's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year."

The UK is the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after UK regulators last week authorised the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution proclaiming Dec. 27 as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

