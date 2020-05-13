9,000 teachers called, only 571 report for COVID-19 duty

There is a sense of panic among BMC and government-aided schools teachers after orders were issued asking them to report on duty for COVID-19 related tasks.

While the teachers are complaining that they don't have any training or clarity about their role or the lack of safety gear, the department has raised concerns that very few teachers have reported for duty.

There are a total 9,000 teachers under BMC's Education Department who were told to report for COVID-19 duty — except those above 55 years of age or differently able. Until now only 571 have reported.

"Teachers who are essentially never assigned such tasks are bound to be stressed about it as they do not have any training. Like other frontline fighters, even teachers should be given policy-cover or something similar in case they contract the virus. It is important to note that teachers have six-hour duty otherwise and that should be maintained here," said Rajesh Pandya, President of Teachers Democratic Front.

While teachers are complaining about the lack of clarity, the department is confident that every teacher will be provided with safety gear as per the nature of work assigned.

Education officer at the BMC Mahesh Palkar said, "If a teacher is managing a quarantine centre, he/she will be given face-mask, shield, gloves, sanitiser and if the job is about tracing contacts, then as it will be an office-task, they will have to wear face-masks and basic safety gear. Currently, there are very few teachers who have reported on duty, which is why the burden is on those who did. If more come forward, we will be able to create a timetable where nobody is overburdened. This is why we have issued orders for all."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news