90s Nostalgia relived at Mukta A2 Cinema

The typical 90s kid, now an adult, has seen the world change, from letters to emails, landlines to cell phones and theatres to multiplexes

While they are grateful for these advancements, the kick of reliving the 90s is now a trend, where brands are trying to re-create the 90s via experiences, ambiance, appearance, etc. One of the most adored phenomenon of the 90s has been theatres, the good-old single screen cinema hall with its stall and balcony seats was all the rage back then, if your family had balcony seats to the latest big-ticket movie when it released, chances are that you were the most popular kid in school and your colony for a few weeks then.

It is a known fact that Indians love movies, and therefore the theatre plays a very important role in our lives, the big screen, the giant hall full of velvet seats, the sound, the food, the pitch-darkness of the theatre, it is among our favourite experiences. Adding to the feel is the grandeur of Indian cinema, the look, feel and visual appeal of films is best enjoyed on the big screen; especially single screens, and the biggest proof-point is the always house-full cinemas. While there are only a handful of single-screen theatres left in Mumbai, they are among the most visited cinemas in the city.

Among these are the Mukta A2 Cinema properties across the city, which harmoniously balance the old and the new, the ambiance and the experience. The brand is among the few cinema owners that have successfully revived the cinema-going culture in Mumbai by refurbishing theatres across the city, including the most popular New Excelsior property in CST along with properties like Topiwala in Malad and Jai Hind in Lower Parel. Maintaining the vibe while adding a touch of pizzazz, Mukta A2 Cinemas is the go-to single-screen cinema in the city.

Among the most loved Mukta A2 Cinema properties is the Topiwala property in Malad, where the food is lip-smacking, the sound is beyond perfect, the seats are like your Mamma's lap and the vibe is enticing. Among the first theatres to open in the vicinity, Topiwala is a larger-than-life experience that has its visitors in awe of the look and ambiance of the property. Catering to a variety of cinema-goers, the property was refurbished by Mukta A2 Cinemas in XXXX and has been the highlight of the locales of Malad since then. Come experience the real 90s vibe with the most contemporary look only at Mukta A2 Cinemas.

