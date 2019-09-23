91-year-old watchman asks for monetary help from government in Ghaziabad

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 91-year old man who was working as a watchman since 1944 has asked for monetary help from the government.

The watchman, Diwan Singh lives in Dugrawali village in Loni town. "I have been working since 1944. Now I earn Rs 2,500 per month. I have not been retired by the government. I want the government to help me financially," Singh said.

The 91-year old said that he used to work as a watchman in the British era and he does the same work till now. He added that he has two children and both work as labourers.

(with inputs from ANI)

