92-year-old Kalyan farmer found killed with eyes gouged out

A 92-year-old farmer was found murdered at his home in Kalyan last morning, with his eyes gouged out and signs of a brutal assault. The Mahatma Phule police have formed two teams to trace the accused. The police have identified the victim as Manohar Jadhav; he lived with his wife in their small house in the middle of their farm at Mohane Gaon. His wife is bedridden and their son stays separately in Kalyan.

An officer said, "We suspect that two-three goons came in the night and beat him up brutally, slit his throat and removed his eyeballs. In the morning, when some of his workers arrived, they saw him lying in a pool of blood outside his house." "We suspect land dispute to be the reason behind the murder. The plot the victim owned was ancestral land. We are investigating and will arrest the accused soon," said senior inspector S Londhge.

