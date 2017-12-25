93 prisoners set free in UP on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday

Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday released 93 prisoners from various jails of the state on the 93rd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday released 93 prisoners from various jails of the state on the 93rd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "It was decided to set free 93 prisoners convicted in different cases on the 93rd birthday of the former prime minister. These prisoners have completed their tenure in jail but could not be released due to non-payment of fine imposed on them," Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told PTI.





To ensure that they walk free, the prisons department was asked to see if the fines could be paid by NGOs, trusts and others, after verifying their credentials.

The names of convicts to be set free was picked up in a random manner from a list of 135 such prisoners who are not named or were serving imprisonment in another case, the official said.



Former prime minister Vajpayee had represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times -- 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. The BJP stalwart was the first and till now the only non-Congress leader who completed a full term as prime minister.



He was also the first External Affairs Minister to deliver a speech in Hindi in the UN General Assembly in New York.