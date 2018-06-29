Search

95 kg ganja seized in West Bengal, one arrested

Jun 29, 2018, 18:02 IST | IANS

"The NCB seized the ganja from the residence of Narabul Khan in Nadia district's Narayanpur during a raid on Thursday. Khan has been arrested on the charge of illegal storage and supply of narcotic substance," a senior NCB official said

Representational Image

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 95 kilos of ganja (cannabis indica), meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh, from West Bengal's Nadia district and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Friday.

"The NCB seized the ganja from the residence of Narabul Khan in Nadia district's Narayanpur during a raid on Thursday. Khan has been arrested on the charge of illegal storage and supply of narcotic substance," a senior NCB official said.

"The seized ganja was procured from Odisha and was supposed to be smuggled to Bangladesh through Khan's associates in Nadia's Krishnanagar," he said.

Both the accused and the seized contraband were presented in the Krishnanagar court on Friday.

