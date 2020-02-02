95 of 324 Indians in from China under observation

New Delhi: A total of 95 of the 324 Indians, who arrived in Air India special flight from Wuhan in China at Delhi Airport on Saturday, have been taken from the airport to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp here for medical observation. They have been shifted to the paramilitary force's Chhawla camp in west Delhi. The ITBP had already made arrangements of 600 beds at the camp for families and kids coming from China as quarantine facility.

The ITBP had arranged facilities for hosting the Indians from the airport to the camp, IBP Spokesperson Vivek Pandey said. "All basic amenities—food, lodging, and WiFi will be provided to the people. ITBP Doctors and personnel are present to look after them. An expert team of ITBP and Safdurjang Hospital and Doctors with sufficient medicines are already placed," he said. An Air India special flight carrying 324 Indian nationals from Hubei province of China took off from Wuhan in the early hours of February 1 landed in Delhi at 7.26 am. Air India is now planning to operate another flight to evacuate the remaining Indian nationals, who have consented to leave Hubei.

Two foreigners quarantined in Goa

Two foreigners, who had travelled to Goa from China in the recent past, were on Saturday quarantined to an isolation ward of a government hospital after they developed symptoms of coronavirus, a top official said. Shivanand Bandadkar, the dean of Goa Medical College, told reporters that samples drawn from the two suspected patients have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

