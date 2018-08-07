98 dead as strong earthquake slams Indonesian island

international

Hundreds severely injured in 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Indonesian tourist island of Lombok

Thousands of homes and buildings were damaged

A powerful earthquake flattened houses and toppled bridges on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok, killing at least 98 people and shaking neighbouring Bali, as authorities said yesterday that rescuers still hadn't reached some devastated areas and the death toll would climb.

It was the second deadly quake in a week to hit Lombok. A July 29 quake killed 16 people and damaged hundreds of houses, some of which collapsed in yesterday evening's magnitude 7.0 temblor, killing those inside.National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told a news conference that damage was "massive" in northern Lombok. In several districts, more than half the homes were destroyed or severely damaged.



Leaving thousands homeless. Pics/AFP

The ruins of a mosque that collapsed in Lading-Lading village while people prayed inside was being pulled apart by a backhoe in search of victims. Some areas still hadn't been reached as of mid-afternoon, with rescuers battling collapsed bridges, electricity and communication blackouts and damaged roads blocked with debris.

He said the death toll had risen to 98, after warning that it would "definitely increase". More than 230 people were seriously injured. Thousands of homes and buildings were damaged and 20,000 people were in temporary shelters.

20k

People in temporary shelters

230

Estimated no. of people seriously injured

2k

No. of tourists being evacuated

130

No. of aftershocks since the quake hit

Thousands of tourists evacuated



Indonesia sent rescuers fanning out across the holiday island of Lombok and evacuated more than 2,000 tourists after a powerful earthquake killed at least 98 people and damaged thousands of buildings. Najmul Akhyar, the head of North Lombok district, estimated that 80 per cent of that region was damaged.

