98-year-old man receives postgraduate degree from Nalanda varsity

A 98-year-old man has become the recipient of a postgraduate degree at the 12th annual convocation of Nalanda Open University here



Ram Kumar Vaish says he worked very hard for the degree

A 98-year-old man has become the recipient of a postgraduate degree at the 12th annual convocation of Nalanda Open University here. Raj Kumar Vaish was awarded a masters degree in economics by Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad at the convocation function. "I am happy today. I had worked hard. For long, I had cherished the dream of completing my masters... the young should concentrate on their education and not on career alone," Vaish told reporters here.

The university's Registrar S P Sinha said that Vaish was among the 2780, including 29 gold medalists, who were invited to the convocation ceremony. Vaish is probably the oldest person to get a post graduate (PG) degree from this university, he said. The university will preserve his notebooks as a source of inspiration for the youth, Sinha added.

"We are glad that my father fulfilled his dream. At the convocation ceremony, my father was offered a wheelchair since he had difficulty in climbing stairs, but he chose to move with the help of a walker and received his degree," Vaish's son, Santosh Kumar, a retired professor of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Patna, said. Vaish completed his graduation from Agra University in 1938 and secured a degree in LLB in 1940, but did not pursue post-graduation after getting a job as a 'law officer'.

