9baje9minute: Irfan Pathan calls for 'fire trucks' after netizens abuse him on Twitter

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking all the citizens of the country to come out and light candles, diyas or torch lights at 9 pm on April 5, 2020, for a period of 9 minutes to show solidarity against the coronavirus outbreak, there were unusual scenes with some people taking it too far by bursting crackers.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to micro-blogging site Twitter to state that everything went well until the bursting of crackers began. This statement, however, did not go down too well well with some netizens who then started abusing him.

Taking to Twitter, Irfan Pathan said, "It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona (sic.)"

It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 5, 2020

To this many social media users started calling him names and even brought in his religious sentiments to pull him down. But Irfan stayed calm and wrote later: "We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia."

We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia pic.twitter.com/6sT92n9HRP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 6, 2020

Earlier, reminding citizens that India is "still in middle of a fight" amid the coronavirus outbreak, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had lashed out at those who burst crackers on Sunday evening.

"INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight. Not an occasion to burst crackers!" Gambhir said on Twitter after firecrackers were burnt in several parts of the country.

INDIA, STAY INSIDE!



We are still in the middle of a fight

Not an occasion to burst crackers ! #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 5, 2020

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed those who resorted to bursting crackers. "We will find a cure for corona but how are we going to find a cure for stupidity," Harbhajan tweeted.

We Will find a cure for corona but how r we gonna find a cure for stupidity ðÂÂ¡ðÂÂ¡ https://t.co/sZRQC3gY3Z — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 6, 2020

The entire sports fraternity had joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 100 lives in the country.

Inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates