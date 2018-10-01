9th Jagran Film Festival: Varun Dhawan wins 'Best Actor' award

bollywood

The 9th edition of the acclaimed Jagran Film Festival on its culminating day glittered with renowned stars from the Bollywood circuit. Celebrities like Zoya Hussain, Varun Dhawan, Imtiaz Ali, Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Tabu, Abbas Mustan, Ankit Tiwari, Amit Trivedi, Pooja Bhatt, Ira Bhaskar, Swara Bhaskar, Vineet Singh and Anurag Kashyap, graced the event, making the award ceremony absolutely scintillating.

Legendary actor, Pankaj Kapur, a highly regarded Bollywood personality was honored with 'Icon of Indian Cinema' title, while Kamlesh Pandey received the award for 'Special Contribution to Cinematic Art' and Imtiaz Ali, Indian Film Director, Producer and Writer, was thrilled to get the 'Rajnigandha Achievers Award'. Beautiful and extremely talented, Tabu was conferred with the 'Jagran Film Festival Retrospective Award'.



Varun Dhawan received 'Best Actor' for the film, October, whereas, Zoya Hussain won 'Best Actress' award for her impressive performance in Mukkabaaz. Victor's History was regarded as the Best Foreign Feature Film and Village Rockstars as the 'Best Indian Feature Film'. Mukkabaaz again won the award for 'Best Director' and 'Best Writing', which was given to Anurag Kashyap and Team Mukkabaaz respectively. The Special Jury Awards for 'Best Film' in Indian Language was given to 'EE. Ma. Yau' and in the Short Film Category, 'Counterfeit Kunkoo' and 'Lakshya' were bestowed with the admiration.



Other important awards include:

1. Best Documentary (Feature) - Ask the Sexpert

2. Best Short Film (International) - The Bridge - Ponte

3. Best Short Film (Indian) - Everything is Fine

4. Best Music/ Background Score - Secret Superstar (Amit Trivedi)

5. Best Cinematography - Ee. Ma. Yau (Shyju Khalid)

6. Cinema of the Seller (Gold) - YRF Marketing (Sui Dhaaga)

7. Cinema of the Seller (Silver) - Ogilvy & Mather (MP Tourism)

8. Cinema of the Seller (Bronze) - Social Kinnect Catch (Bejod Rishta)

9. Audience Award - Kuch Bheege Alfaaz

10.Audience Award - Tu hai Mera Sunday

Mr. Basant Rathore, ‎Senior Vice President - Strategy, Business Development & Brand at Jagran Prakashan Ltd., commented on the occasion, "We are delighted with the response from the audience as well as the Film industry. We had initiated this with an aim to bring aspiring and experienced cinema lovers under one roof. To see everyone getting involved, talking about cinema, sharing ideas motivates us."



Mayank Shekhar, Festival Director, Jagran Film Festival said, "We have the 10th one coming up. Need support from the Bombay film industry, more than anything else, to make it epic."

Jagran Film Festival, the grand content curating event in the field of Cinema and Music, has had a successful ride for its 9th edition, which commenced in June in Delhi and culminated in Mumbai, today. In between, JFF mapped and interacted with diverse film buffs across 16 more cities including Kanpur, Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ludhiana, Hissar, Meerut and Raipur. Traversing nationwide, Jagran Film Festival became the biggest ever show to generate inspiring content across regions, cultures, languages, themes and subjects. Initiated by Dainik Jagran, this was the 9th season of the much loved tale generating event.

