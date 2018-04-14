Nine-year-old girl among two killed in auto-truck crash on Mumbai-Ahmedbad highway

The accident took place at Charoti on Friday evening when the autorickshaw was ferrying back a group of pilgrims after a visit to a temple fair





Two persons, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed and seven others injured when a truck rammed into an autorickshaw packed with passengers on

the Mumbai-Ahmedbad highway near Palghar, police said on Saturday. The mishap took place at Charoti last evening when the autorickshaw was ferrying back a group of pilgrims after a visit to a temple fair, Inspector Jaiprakash Gute of the Kasa police station said.



A speeding truck collided with the autorickshaw, leaving nine people injured, he said, adding two of them later died at separate hospitals. The deceased were identified as Prachi Andher (9) and Ladkya Babal (30), the auto driver, the police said. The injured were being treated in local hospitals, they added. The truck driver has been taken into custody and his vehicle seized, the police added.

