A beach run

Runners in the city, this might be your chance to head out of the city and participate in a unique run in the backdrop of the coastal roads of Bordi. The Chikoo Festival by Rural Entrepreneurship Welfare Foundation (REWF) that first began in 2013 will now, in a bid to include fitness in its schedule, host a run. "It's a beautiful route by the beach along the Dahanu-Gholvad road. The run also takes you through the village to experience life in such areas, and ends at the festival where you can watch performances by local artistes," says Reena Govias, partner, Aryan Sports which is conducting the run.

The categories here include a half marathon, a 10-kilometre run, a five-kilometre run and Chikoo Masti Run in costume. It is also divided into four age groups — 18 to 30, 30 to 40, 40 to 50 and above 50 years. "So, there's something for everyone," says Govias.

If that's not enough, the Chikoo Festival 2020 promises to be an insight into experiential tourism where you can share a home with the locals, learn cooking from different communities, try your hand at pottery with an artisan guiding you, listen to the history of the fruit in the region and take back goodies from local entrepreneurs.

On February 2, 5 am onwards

At Gholvad, Bordi Road, Bordi.

Call 8291262892

Email info@chikoorun.com

Log on to chikoorun.com

