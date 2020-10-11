A beginner's guide to K specials

Sappy dramas, we thought, were a thing of the past. Having grown up on a diet of Nora Ephron and Richard Curtis films, and the few-odd Bollywood movies that continue to be loved and remembered, the current crop of movies have hardly managed to move this writer. They didn't tug at our heartstrings anymore, almost leaving us disillusioned. Thanks to the lockdown, and insistence of friends, we turned to Korean dramas aka K-Dramas. Life hasn't been the same anymore. We have finished watching the Netflix original, Crash Landing on You. The television series is about a whirlwind romance between a North Korean Army officer and a rich heiress from South Korea. The political backdrop makes this series even more fascinating. And, while we are at it, we got K-Drama bingers to share their favourites, too.

Something In The Rain

"Right from when the couple gets together, their little moments of joy and intimacy become your own. It makes you feel like you are the one in love and you'd find yourself craving to share that one umbrella in the rain."

Tess Joss, content writer and staff editor

Streaming on: Netflix

Cinderella and the Four Knights

"This poor-girl-meets-rich-boy story, challenges society norms. The strong family bonds warm your heart, and never fail to make you smile. And, if you're a strong believer in destiny, this is the K-Drama you definitely might want to consider watching."

Siane Valini D'cruz, media student

Streaming on : Netflix

Reply 1988

"I got hooked to Korean dramas because of my daughter, Pavitra who lives in Koreatown, LA. Of all the shows I have watched, Reply 1988 is a favourite. This is a family drama that traces the lives of people in a middle-class neighbourhood and the children growing up together during the '80s. The plot is not predictable. The viewer is kept engrossed and guessing. The characters of this show almost become a part of your life. I could relate to the content because of the cultural similarities between Indians and Koreans, as far as family values are concerned."

Mallika P Raman, retired government official

Streaming on: Netflix

The World of the Married

"This is one show, which I feel everyone must watch. It's a story about a woman who finds out about her husband having an extra-marital affair with a younger woman, and how she negotiates this. The couple's life is centred around their son and the man refuses to give up on her, yet she knows she needs to take charge of her own life. The latter part of the series is almost like a psychological thriller, and everything comes to a head. What I most like about it though, is that there isn't a single, unnecessary scene in the show. Every episode is connected with the other. It's an important take on marriage and life."

Prasanna Shankar, housewife

Streaming on: https://kissasian.sh/

Misaeng: The Incomplete Life

"The whole underdog story and the way the protagonist works hard to overcome his situation, moved me. But what touched me most is the emotions of the characters and how it fit seamlessly into the drama. My favourite character is the Boss, Oh Sang-Shik (Lee Sung Min). The way he protects and encourages the staff, despite his stern demeanour is commendable. I completed the entire series over the weekend, and kept crying while watching."

Rebecca Furtado, advocate, Bombay HC

Streaming on: Netflix

