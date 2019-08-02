Birthday bash for Arpan

food

Drop by to join in the celebrations

A picture of people at Cafe Arpan

On the occasion of their first birthday, Cafe Arpan, which employs differently abled youngsters, has a few special things lined up for its customers. To be a part of the celebrations, firstly, visit the café and wish them a happy birthday to be treated to a piece of house-made chocolate brownie cake.

They will have cake all day for all their visitors, customers and well-wishers. What's more, they also have a musical evening planned for you, with their friends Chris and his crew, who will be singing popular tunes to make it a merry and memorable day for everyone. The jam is open to all, so join in to experience an evening full of love, laughter and togetherness.



The cafe has a range of nibbles and food on offer

At Cafe Arpan, 20, Juhu Ruturaj CHS, Juhu

On August 2, 11 am to 9 pm (piece of cake); August 4, 7 pm to 9 pm (jam session)

Call 26600302

