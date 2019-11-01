A bike or a car? This strange hybrid was spotted in Ludhiana

We are often known to do a lot of 'jugaad' and here's another example. In Ludhiana, a bike-cum-car was spotted on the streets and it left many surprised.

In the video shared by Twitter user @desimojito, we see a bike with two seats and a steering wheel in front. It's strange, but you have to laud the creator for his out-of-the-box thinking.

India has got talent. Made in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/wsYOI7VhHs — Le desi mojito ðÂÂÂ (@desimojito) 31 October 2019

The video received a great response on social media. While some users lamented the fact that 'real talent' wasn't appreciated in India, others inquired about whether the person should wear a helmet or a seatbelt.

India doesn't lack talent...it only requires proper address and a platform to showcase it! — A woman ðÂÂ© (@AtreyaWoman) 31 October 2019

Inko helmet pehana chahiye ya seat Bea ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Abhishek Gupta (@abhigupta_ak) 31 October 2019

While we must appreciate the innovation, we must also understand that using such vehicles on public roads may not be safe.

