A bike or a car? This strange hybrid was spotted in Ludhiana

Updated: Nov 01, 2019, 11:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Ludhiana

In Ludhiana, a bike-cum-car was spotted on the streets and it left many surprised.

Pic courtesy/@desimojito's Twitter account
Pic courtesy/@desimojito's Twitter account

We are often known to do a lot of 'jugaad' and here's another example. In Ludhiana, a bike-cum-car was spotted on the streets and it left many surprised.

In the video shared by Twitter user @desimojito, we see a bike with two seats and a steering wheel in front. It's strange, but you have to laud the creator for his out-of-the-box thinking.

The video received a great response on social media. While some users lamented the fact that 'real talent' wasn't appreciated in India, others inquired about whether the person should wear a helmet or a seatbelt. 

While we must appreciate the innovation, we must also understand that using such vehicles on public roads may not be safe.

