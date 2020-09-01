A blooming good idea

One grey morning last week, a beautiful wooden case arrived along with a bunch of fresh blooms. These weren't the common roses or carnations we spot more often.

Instead, it included a bouquet of white ornithogalums, yellow Peruvian lilies, lavender statices, pink sweet Williams, cherry gomphreas and tall stems of eucalyptus. They looked exquisite. In 30 minutes, we were all ears for an online class guiding us on how to make a beautiful Ikebana arrangement in a vase, using tools — both are provided in the wooden box. Once done, the floral arrangement would be picked up and delivered to our favourite teacher's home. This unique Teacher's Day concept by Spree Designs will be executed on September 5.

Sachin Parekh, CEO of Spree who conducts the online session explains that the idea is two-fold, "Firstly, our teachers have been working under trying circumstances in the current situation. Work-from-Home (WFH) is difficult already; they are running Zoom classrooms with poor connectivity, ensuring order across several variables at each child's home, running their own households, and also managing [in many cases] their own children while teaching. We believe they are in need of a heartfelt and a special thank you this year. Secondly, we can take this opportunity to help children develop an interest in learning a new craft. They've been experiencing the joys of cooking and many other vocational activities that they normally would not have experienced. Floristry is an art that allows the child to work with their hands, play with nature in its myriad colours and experience a new form of creativity. The additional benefit of offering their creation and honouring their teachers is the icing on the cake."

Ikebana offers many takeaways — minimalism and patience being the topmost lessons. Parekh's instructions are clear, and he is eager to share his knowledge about the art and the flowers with his audience. Sourced mainly from Spree's farms in Ooty and Bengaluru, we got to learn interesting things about the lesser-known blooms. For instance, the densely packed cluster of sweet Williams are edible and a favourite among chefs for cakes, salads, desserts, beverages. Or that the gomphrena when dried can last for years. One also gets to rub and smell the eucalyptus leaf — the extract of which is otherwise only seen in bottles.

In the end, we tied a bow of raffia fibre around the vase for that perfect, rustic charm and off they were sent to one of our teachers to express our gratitude. In addition to the lessons we learnt about the craft, we also get to keep that wooden box that works well for souvenirs and trinkets from the growing up years.

Log on to @spree_designs on Instagram (this service will be operational only on Teacher's Day, September 5)

Cost Rs 2,000 (inclusive of delivery of kit and flowers, and online session. The service of picking up and delivering the vase is also included)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news