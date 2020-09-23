A body of work

Lie To Me is an American drama series in which actor Tim Roth plays the character of Dr Cal Lightman, whose team assists the police and federal investigation agencies in solving crimes by detecting the body language and facial expressions of suspects to determine if they are guilty or not. Roth’s character can tell if a person is lying or not by twitches their facial muscles make, for example. It’s a handy tool to be able to read a person’s mind through his or her body movements, and you, too, can now pick up similar techniques at a two-day online course on body language, where expert Shubha Joshi will help you understand what positive body movements are and how to detect hidden emotions, among other things.

On September 27, 7 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 597

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news