A bottled truth

When Olympian hockey player Devindar Walmiki noticed sportsmen, mostly cricketers, drinking a black liquid instead of regular water, on-field and off, he grew curious. After asking a few experts on the field who drew a long list of benefits, Walmiki decided to order a pack of Evocus beverage. The alkaline water claims to be enriched with more than 70 natural minerals and having a pH of 8+. It has no carbs, or sugar, or caffeine—just water, bettered for health, especially for athletes and those into rigorous exercises. Walmiki, who has been drinking it for three months, says he is noticing the benefits. "During practice sessions, due to its high mineral content and pH levels, it hydrates me faster and for longer duration. It also flushes out the toxins from the body. Just two bottles a day have been enough for me so far, even when I am on the field."

For the last few years, the global market for functional water and drinks has seen an upswing. Despite just a handful of brands in the Indian market, the premium water and beverage market in the country is at a growth of 20 per cent CAGR since 2015. In 2017, Vadodara-based start-up entrepreneur Aakash Vaghela entered the market with a natural, effective, multifunctional nutrient water with a shelf life of 12 months. He incorporated the company, AV Organics LLP, in February 2018 and the subsequent months were spent in setting up the plant, fine-tuning the formulations and processes, team training, market research, creating a distribution network and getting the right channel partners. The product, Evocus, was launched in Pune in June 2019 and is available online and through premium food chains.



Aakash Vaghela

Malaki Beverages, known for its real gold flake infused water, entered the market in 2018 after a two-year research. Its co-founder Mohit Bhatia says, "Our body is made up of almost 70 per cent water and thus, what water we drink impacts us significantly. While most focus on food diets, a lot of consumers are now looking at enhanced waters not just as a commodity, but a lifestyle product in order to lead a healthier lifestyle." His partner Ashish Bhatia says it was during a trip to the UK that their co-founder and yoga practitioner Prerna Bhatia came across alkaline beverages. "Internationally, the market was growing significantly which prompted us to further dwell into this sector. We have seen a month-on-month growth of 15 per cent since inception," says Bhatia.

Gaurav Nainani, founder of G7 Beverages, makers of Alkalen, a water-based electrolyte drink, puts it into perspective when he says that "India is among the top antacid consuming countries, which is alarming. This prompted us to begin researching natural alternatives. Alkaline water was accepted abroad, but a new concept for India in 2017 when we launched. However, we have grown at 40 per cent year-on-year."



Akash Bhatia and Mohit Bhatia

Along with bottled alkaline beverages, there are alkaline hydrogen ionisers that have entered the market, with sales and service centres cropping up all over the city. Fitness expert and founder of Body Art, Nawaz Modi Singhania, whose parents are cancer survivors, was advised to switch to alkaline water more than a decade ago. "Back in 2009, when my father was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, one of my greatest learnings was that cancer breeds in acidic environments. Our bodies are acidic for many reasons and it is important, therefore, to make sure that the environment, especially of the water we drink is converted into alkaline state. While you can do it with food and water both, the problem with food is that, if you start looking at lists of what is alkaline and what is acidic, it drives you insane. It varies with body types and combination of ingredients while cooking. A better way to do it is to target water. Plus, our body is more than 70 per cent water; it is like capturing a larger piece of the pie."

When Singhania had made the switch, there were no alkalinised water filters available in the country and she had to get one from the US. "Now there are quite a few trusted brands," she says, adding that the lifestyle change has a method. The filters come in varying degrees of staging—you start with the first degree, stick to it for a while, then go to stage two. If you take it up to the last stage directly, your body won't get used to it. You may feel queasy in the stomach and get the runs. The body must get used to it in steps and stages. "If you don't have an alkalinised water filter, a quick remedy is to squeeze lemon in a glass of water and drink it up first thing in the morning to help you make the body alkaline."



Nawaz Modi Singhania shifted to drinking alkaline water a decade ago while adopting a lifestyle suited to her cancer heredity

Ashish Bhatia believes storing regular water in copper containers does the trick too.

On the other hand, Nainani thinks it is not possible to have large amounts of lime water every few hours. "It is sour and can affect your teeth drastically, if consumed regularly. Alkaline water, on the other hand, has no after-effects." Vaghela also pokes holes in the lime water as alternative theory, explaining that with a pH of less than 3, lime juice is highly acidic. When you drink it, the body releases alkalinity to counter the acidic intake. Alkaline water on the other hand, doesn't need to trigger the body to release alkalinity.



Luke Coutinho, Holistic lifestyle coach and Gaurav Nainani, Founder of G7 Beverages

Holistic lifestyle coach at Integrative Medicine, Luke Coutinho warns that anything in extremes is harmful, including alkalinity. He dismisses it as a fad. "Most alkaline machines dispense water that has a pH of 8.5 or more. We don't require such high pH levels; it can affect stomach acids. The digestive track needs to be acidic in order to digest proteins and kill harmful bacteria," he argues.

He says the body is able to maintain its own natural balance, which we best not abuse. If needed, simple, cheap measures like including lime, cucumber, coriander, bottle gourd juice, fresh fruit and vegetables, deep breathing, and getting rid of habits like smoking, drinking alcohol and aerated beverages, and staying away from processed foods, can be embraced.

Expert speak



Karishma Chawla

Karishma Chawla, Nutritionist

"People have alcohol, aerated drinks and the wrong foods. They think by then drinking alkaline water, things will work for them. It won't. It's like expecting to build a strong building without reliable cement. If your base is not good; it is not going to help. Alkaline water or lime water helps because the more acidic environment in your body, the more the chances of you feeling tired, building ground for diseases. The idea is to first clean up your system. Do this by drinking lots of water, water infused with mint, basil and fruits and vegetables which are alkaline in nature. After you reach a certain fitness level, then you can consider adding alkaline water and see if it benefits you at all."

