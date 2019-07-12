A brush with art

things-to-do

Attend an exhibition celebrating the works of some of India's most renowned artists

.

An exhibition at Kala Ghoda organised by fundraising initiative Art for Concern is all set to showcase the works of noted artists from all across the country. These artists include Ram Kumar, KG Subramanyan, Jogen Chowdhury, B Prabha, Badri Narayan, Sunil Das, Paresh Maity, T Vaikuntam, G Subramanian, Rabin Mondal, Jeram Patel and Lalu Prasad Shaw.

It's on today and will feature a total of 85 artworks of over 40 artists.

On: July 12, 11 am to 6 pm

At: Artists' Centre, Ador House, 1st floor, 6K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda.

Call: 22029708

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates