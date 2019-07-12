Search

A brush with art

Published: Jul 12, 2019, 07:01 IST | The Guide Team

Attend an exhibition celebrating the works of some of India's most renowned artists

A brush with art
.

An exhibition at Kala Ghoda organised by fundraising initiative Art for Concern is all set to showcase the works of noted artists from all across the country. These artists include Ram Kumar, KG Subramanyan, Jogen Chowdhury, B Prabha, Badri Narayan, Sunil Das, Paresh Maity, T Vaikuntam, G Subramanian, Rabin Mondal, Jeram Patel and Lalu Prasad Shaw. 

It's on today and will feature a total of 85 artworks of over 40 artists.

On: July 12, 11 am to 6 pm
At: Artists' Centre, Ador House, 1st floor, 6K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda.
Call: 22029708

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

mumbai guidethings to do in mumbai

Can butter chicken be healthy? Watch RJ Salil and Archana explore a fitness cafe in Bandra

Related News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK