A brush with comics

You don’t need to be an illustrator to make a comic strip, but you do have to be a good storyteller. Having said that, the language of comics is quite complex in which the visual and the text have to be in perfect balance,” believes Debkumar Mitra, an alternative comics creator and researcher from Kolkata. In an upcoming online workshop, Mitra will guide participants on how to strike that fine balance, master the grammar of comics as well as appreciate the visual storytelling form.

The artist tells us that he has been doodling, sketching and painting since childhood. “The comics from Garo magazine that my father would bring back from Japan had an influence on me; those were adult comics and I had no idea how to read them, but the images stuck,” shares Mitra, who is also a mathematician and a former science journalist. While he did some illustration work over the years, it was only after he went abroad to pursue his PhD, that he rediscovered his passion for comics, adds Mitra, a visiting faculty at the National Institute of Design.



Debkumar Mitra

In 2015, he formed the Longform Collective with friends and visual artists Pinaki De, Sekhar Mukherjee and Sarbajit Sen to popularise comics. Since then, they have edited and contributed to comics anthologies, published strips by lesser-known creators, and set up a platform called Doing Graphic Stories or DOGS with Jadavpur University in Kolkata to open up the world of comics to interested folk. “The online workshop is an extension of this work. It isn’t just for illustrators; it’s open to anyone interested in comics and storytelling,” he informs us.

The 14-day workshop will focus on the evolution of comics, appreciating and reading it, and understanding what goes into the making — narrative structure, stylistics, grammar, page design, etc, he explains. “There will be six to seven assignments to understand genres, styles and the basic grammar. The ulterior motive is to get people to read a lot of comics, and help build the ecosystem,” he signs off.

On January 7-10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31 and February 1; 4:30 pm to 7 pm

Email debkumar.mitra@gmail.com to register by today

Cost Rs 1,500

