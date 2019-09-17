A bun-dle of fun night

Over Load: A big letdown

You’d have high expectations from this delivery-only kitchen’s burger, which has a name as impressive as "chef’s special pulled lamb 24-hours marinated" (Rs329). Those expectations rise even further when it comes with the promise of an assortment of subsidiary fillings like jalapenos, onion slices, lettuce and cheddar cheese. But all the high hopes come crashing down after the first bite. Something immediately seems off with it. We struggle to put a finger on what that is, and eventually come to the conclusion that the patty simply doesn’t taste good. Its meaty flavour is overbearing and the freshness of the accompanying veggies doesn’t help mask that taste. The whole thing’s a massive letdown and no matter how desperately hungry we are at night, it’s unlikely that we’ll place an order at Over Load again.

Rest of the menu: The place has a wide mix of items like salads, biryani, irani dishes, wraps, sandwiches and hot dogs

Verdict: 1/4

At Behind Lotus Petrol Pump, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Timings 6 pm to 4 am

Call 8879235279

Kratos: Two thumbs up

The way the patty has been made can make or break any burger. A firm one lends each bite a certain robustness that wouldn’t be possible if the meat crumbles. Its flavour is even more important, of course, since a tasty patty with just the right amount of spicing can redeem a burger even if the buns aren’t fresh and firm. And Kratos, another cloud kitchen in Lokhandwala, gets it spot on with their classic chicken version (Rs 180). There’s a certain crunch that’s missing from the other burgers on this list. They also don’t bother with too many accompaniments and let the sizeable patty do all the talking. The menu is sparse, too, with just three varieties of burgers available in chicken and veg versions, apart from a few other items like rice bowls and cubanos, which is a traditional Cuban sandwich. This is the first time that we order something from this joint that launched a few months ago. But it definitely won’t be the last given their honest, wholesome approach to food.

Rest of the menu: They have wacky items like a pizza burger and burger bunny chow, apart from the cubanos and rice bowls

Verdict: 2/4

At 879, Adarsh Nagar, New Link Road, opposite Indian Oil Petrolpump, Oshiwara, Andheri West. Timings 12 pm to 5 am

Call 9967278484

Burgzooka: A decent job

Burgzooka has two outlets in Khar and Andheri and the place stays shut for just a couple of hours a day — from 6 am to 8 am. So, it’s also an option for people who wouldn’t mind starting their mornings with a hunk of meat placed between two buns. We can vouch for their buff burgers having tried them before. But the classic chicken version (`279) doesn’t match up to the one at Kratos. Don’t get us wrong, though. It’s a perfectly competent burger that is aided by a generous helping of cheese. The bun is also fresh. It’s just that the patty has a bit too much going on in terms of its spicing.

Rest of the menu: There’s little else on offer apart from chicken wings, though the list of burgers they have is impressive.

Verdict: 1/4

At SVP Nagar, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Timing 8 am to 6 am

Call 9152774725

Fatboy’s Kitchen: Neither here nor there

Along with The Third House, Fatboy’s Kitchen has been a long-standing saviour for Andheri residents when they have late-night cravings. It’s a reliable delivery-only joint that usually doesn’t disappoint with its range of burgers and sandwiches. But the black jack burger (`259) we try isn’t exactly a hit. They had run out of the beef version by the time we order at 4.30 am, which is why we settle for chicken instead. And the first thing we notice after unwrapping the order is that the bun sitting limply on the patty looks like it’s seen better days. The patty itself is placed over a wrinkled lettuce leaf and has a hint of jerk seasoning. But its taste is neither here nor there. Let’s just say that the chef was clearly having an off day, since the place is normally consistent with its food.

Rest of the menu: This one’s basically an out-and-out burger joint with a few extras like sandwiches and milkshakes.

Verdict: 3/4

At Shop 7, near Lion Kartar Singh Hospital, Dadabhai Road, Azad Nagar, Andheri West.

Timing 12 pm to 4 pm; 6 pm to 3 am

Call 9619337824

