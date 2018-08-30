A canvas for Potterheads

things-to-do

Step into the magical world of Harry Potter at a painting workshop

Potterheads in the city have one more reason to unite. A painting workshop is all set to bring JK Rowling’s words and magical world to life. Try your hand at acrylic painting as you recreate the impressive Hogwarts castle on canvas. This session is open to all fans irrespective of experience.

Participants will begin by being sorted into the famous houses of Hogwarts — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. You can also test your knowledge of all things Harry Potter at the quizzes and games organised and indulge in some muggle food as well. Winners stand to win Harry Potter goodies while all participants will receive free vouchers from the official merchandise partner.



Kshama Takker

Kshama Thakkar, the organiser and conductor of the workshop says, “Being a huge Potterhead, I have always wanted to conduct such an event. Through the painting session, I want people to drift into the magical world we all grew up with.”

ON September 2, 11 am to 2 pm

AT Doolally Taproom, near Fun Republic Mall, Andheri West.

CALL 9167069646

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 1,850

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates