A celebration of Bengal

Srila Chatterjee is hosting designer Pranay Baidya's show at her store, Baro, in Lower Parel on September 21 and 22. Pranay will launch his collection titled 'Calcutta 1964': inspired by the time and the magic of Satyajit Ray cinema.

Calcutta 1964 is a collection of limited edition sarees, blouses and men's kurtas that is also a nod to the costumes of Satyajit Ray's cinema, especially during the 60s and early 70s. When asked about his this collection, he said, "I have replayed hand-woven Chanderi, Maheshwari, Bengal Cotton, Muslin and Zari Tissue which we get purpose woven from clusters in Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.



Pranay Baidya

Costumes from epic sagas like Charulata, Mahanagar and Jalshaghar left a lasting impression on me, and I remember my grandmother style some of her looks accordingly too. We have woven pure zari stripes in silver and gold interplaying with retro floral prints in a joyous palette of mint green, lemon yellow, powder blue, nude, lilac, coral and ivory to create an ideal celebration wear silhouette." While entry to the show is free, the Bengali thalis served later on are charged.

Where: Baro

Entry: (Rs 1,800 for non vegetarian thali, Rs 1,500 for vegetarian thali)

Free

