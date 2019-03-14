A challenge for photography enthusiasts at this event in Dharavi

things-to-do

The event will have three categories. Foto-Story will require participants to submit a series of five photographs, with captions narrating a story that highlights an environmental issue which will be disclosed on the spot

Put your photography ski­lls to test at FOTOTHON, a real-time photography challenge where each participant will be given 24 hours to submit an entry.

Other categories include Best Picture themed on nature, and Best Picture for an image clicked on a mobile phone. Each category has cash prizes of Rs 20,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000. You can take part in mutiple categories, but have to use a 5 megapixel [at least] camera.

On March 16, 10 am

At Maharashtra Nature Park, Sion Bandra Link Road, Dharavi.

Call 24079939

Log on to townscript.com

Cost Rs 250

