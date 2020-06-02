A chat with Indrajeet Jadeja aka Ind Ra regarding making music in Lockdown and future plans

What have you been doing in the Lock down?

It's tough times for everyone. I feel if you are home, eating properly daily and not under any immediate financial collapse, you are privileged. People have it much worse, it's important to lend out a hand wherever you can. I have been doing online courses regarding skills I have been meaning to pick up for a long time. It's important to come out of lockdown with some newly acquired skills, and add a silver lining to an otherwise grim situa-tion. I also have been working on some new music, I plan to have an all original set by the end of this year so have been finishing some unfinished projects during this time and will be releasing some records later this year.

What kind of music are you planning to release?

I have never been very genre specific and my style has not been very con-spicuous of any specific genre normally. My music is melodic and deep, and varies over house and techno space. I like making wide soundscapes with my tracks, with elaborate breakdowns which collapse into hypnotic drums and percs. I also like to make Chill out, and will be making an EP with more downtempo stuff as well. I plan to have an all original set ready by the year end. I also plan to release some amazing unreleased private ed-its and bootlegs which I use for my sets.

What are future plans ?

I am working out gigs across Europe once things normalize a little.I have been thinking about starting a Record Label promoting Ethnotroni-ca/Ethno-techno sounds in the near future, but the announcement will take a while.

