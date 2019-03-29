A comic scene at Lower Parel

things-to-do

A store in Lower Parel that sells official merchandise of comic and cartoon characters can be a delight for fanboys

Figurines of characters from Tintin, and of Batman and Superman/ All pics Suresh KK

Hey, Batman. Waddaya think of this music that's playing?" says Superman.

"I dunno, Supe. It's putting me to sleep."

"Hmmm. That might be 'cause the lyrics are, 'Rockabye, baby, rockabye.'"

"Right, could be, didn't think of that. But The Hulk over there sure isn't digging it. He looks like he wants to smash the speakers to smithereens."

"Dude, that's 'cause 'smash' is the only word he understands."

"Oh yeah, duh, of course. Well, at least The Joker looks like he's having a good time."

"Hey man, what are you? Stupid? Don't you know that's 'cause he has a permanent smile plastered on his face?"

"Oh, haha, ya, obviously. I of all people should know that, what with him being my arch nemesis and everything."



The Hulk

That's the sort of conversation we imagine the Batman and Superman figurines to be having when we walk into Entertainment Store in Todi Mills, where Clean Bandit's Rockabye is playing in the background. It's a spacious shop that sells the official merchandise of all sorts of comic, cartoon and film characters, starting from T-shirts, toys, books, fridge magnets and key rings, neatly stacked in separate sections. There is even a light sabre that works at the press of a button, which is the stuff of dreams for Star Wars fanatics, as is an ominous-looking Darth Vader mask sitting on a shelf.

The space has an upper level that's designed after the Central Perk coffee shop from the sitcom, Friends, complete with a replica of the sofa the characters sit in. This section has posters and books that are themed on movies and TV series.

Stuff from the Far East, such as anime and manga comics, are conspicuous by their absence, though. But all in all, this is the sort of place from where kids would have to be dragged out screaming, and where fanboys would feel like Charlie did when he entered the chocolate factory.

But, there's a catch. The stuff isn't cheap. The Superman and Batman figurines, for example, are for Rs 13,000 and Rs 9,499, while a drool-worthy replica of Castle Grayskull from He-Man costs a staggering Rs 47,999. Some items like the T-shirts are reasonably priced at around Rs 600, but those are exceptions. This isn't the store's fault, of course. Official merchandise always comes at a price. That's just how the market works. But still, it's a shame to find such a well-stocked store completely devoid of customers, and posters with the desperate word "sale" written on them stuck on different walls and shelves. And that sets us thinking.



The interiors of the store

Is India ready for a brick-and-mortar store like this, or is it better for the proprietors to stick to online sales only? If the financial capital of Mumbai seems to be giving Entertainment Store a lukewarm response, what hope does the franchise have in a city like, say, Kolkata? It's been almost three decades since the economy was opened up to the West and all sorts of cultural influences from abroad have been seeping in. So, where's the problem, exactly? Honestly, we are as stumped as the bungling detectives Thomson and Thompson from Tintin comics. But meanwhile, may the force be with this delightful shop we find ourselves in.



At: Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Call: 9220020202

