A comics community

Here’s a heads-up for comics fans. A first-of-its-kind festival is inviting you to be part of a community that loves comic books, movies, action figures, statues, etc, as it makes its debut this Sunday, hosted by collectibles buff and musician Mihir Joshi. Called Popcultureverse, the idea is to get the community to meet on a more regular basis as opposed to just meeting at events like Comic Con.

“I’ve been a fan of comics and action figures and today, the comic book universe has become a massive part of universal pop culture. There are hardcore fans in the city, which is clearly visible thanks to how successful Comic Con has become. This platform will serve as a place for people to discuss their love for pop culture and form theories,” Joshi says.

Illustrator Abhijeet Kini, Joshi’s first guest, will discuss his journey, followed by a bonus screening of Joker, where people will talk about the film’s making and features. The plan, Joshi says, is to rope in theatres and make an event out of the next big superhero movie, complete with fans dressing up.

On February 16, 2 pm

At Adagio, Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

Log on to insider.in

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates