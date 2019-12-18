A cycle of stories in Dadar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

In the early 20th century when the British were still ruling the roost in India, there was a small-time tailor in the Dadar area who went by the name of Khadke. He used to stitch uniforms for the stationed British officers and was so proficient in his job that he soon built a loyal clientele. Then, the Second World War broke out. The UK suddenly needed tons of military uniforms to fight the Nazis en masse. And those posted in Bombay passed on the good word about Khadke to their superiors posted in the motherland, meaning the small-timer realised that he could make hay while Europe burnt. Such that, in no time, he had enough money to build a row of 12 buildings that were meant to house the influx of labourers who came into the city. Thus, Khadke, the tailor, turned into a thriving real estate proprietor.

This and other such stories will be narrated on a midnight cycling tour that The Legend of Bombay Bards is organising this weekend. Helmed by Priyank Deshmukh, the tour will involve participants riding around nine historical spots in Dadar, an area that was essentially marshy land turned into a sleepy village, before the British built their first planned suburb there to rehabilitate the people affected by the South Bombay plague of the late-19th century (that's why the area is segregated into different colonies for the Parsi and Hindu communities). Deshmukh tells us, "The tour also includes a stop at a stupa that's around 1,200 years old, though it's unclear whether it was meant for Buddha or Shiva." Either way, it sounds like a fascinating ride.

On December 21, 10 pm

Meeting point The Park Club, Shivaji Park, Dadar West.

Log on to eventshigh.com2019-12-18

Cost Rs 699 onwards

