A day before SSC examination, officials complain of last-minute requests

A day before the commencement of SSC examination, the state board officials from the Mumbai division complained on Monday that they were flooded with last-minute requests from students; some came for registration while others wanted to avail the facility of a writer because they had fractured their hands.

The Maharashtra State Board's (MSB) SSC exam starts on Tuesday. Around 200 candidates came for registration. The official deadline for registration ended on August 30 for regular students while private students had until November to register. Even a late fee of `200 per day hasn't been able to demotivate students from registering a day before the exam.

"Till last moment we keep clearing these applications and it affects the implementation process, especially in case of arrangements done on the basis of the figure obtained after registration deadline ends. We have to make last-minute changes in the arrangements now," said an MSB official.

Khalil Fardan is one among the 20 candidates who approached the board with the request for a writer as they have fractured their hand. Fardan from a Mumbra school got injured on Monday. "Thankfully we had gone to a government hospital so the papers were not a problem," said Fardan.

Shoheb Qureshi from a Bandra school wasn't that lucky as his doctor had mentioned 'head' instead of 'hand' in the medical certificate. "The entire day was wasted because of the error. We still have to look for a writer," said Meanaj, mother of Shoheb who broke his finger. Sandip Sangave, secretary of MSB's Mumbai division, said they are accepting all applications.

