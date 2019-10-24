A day before the release of Housefull 4, catch a glimpse of the making!

We may not have seen too many promotional events and interviews of the cast of Housefull 4, but Akshay Kumar, spearheading the cast as always, has ensured it continues to be in the news and in the limelight. The day the Bala song dropped on the Internet, he asked all his friends from the industry and fans across the world to share videos with them replicating the hook step. Result? The song became a rage.

And now, as the film is only a day away from its release, Farhad Samji shared a glimpse of how the madness unfolded and the actors got into their characters' mood.

Take a look at this hilarious clip:

For the uninitiated, Sajid Khan was directing the film but Samji was replaced over four months later. Sajid Nadiadwala never allowed these unforeseen complications to overpower the making and continued making the film, leaving no stones unturned to make it as grand as it can get. Because this is India's first reincarnation comedy, there are two time periods and all the actors have a double role.

But this isn't the end of the road for Kumar, Samji, Nadiadwala and Sanon. They all are reuniting for another entertainer titled Bachchan Pandey, which is all set to release on Christmas 2020. And if Housefull 4 can turn out to be a blockbuster, no questions there would be Housefull 5 too. Will the team of the comedy get four times lucky? Time to wait and watch!

