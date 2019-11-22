A decade of learning

The children's book industry has largely evolved over the past decade — not only is literature available in more regional languages but there is also an expansion in genres, such as climate-fiction. Put together by the German Book Office New Delhi, the central contact for the German and Indian book industry, JUMPSTART facilitates an exchange between experts and creative professionals.

The theme of the festival for its 10th edition that kicks off this weekend is Beyond the Book. First up, Neeraj Jain, MD, Scholastic India will give an overview of the Indian landscape of children's literature, while storytelling community Wattpad India's country head Devashish Dharma will discuss the importance of digital platforms. The event also delves into adaptations with a panel featuring author of Bard of Blood Bilal Siddiqi and Story Ink's Sidharth Jain. Animator Shilpa Ranade and award-winning author Paro Anand will also conduct masterclasses for writers and illustrators.

New on the block

Venke Sharma and Mita Kapur

For the first time, the festival includes a primer on author branding and pro­m­­otion. The session will feature di­gital marketer and author Venke Sh­­arma with literary agent Mita Kapur of Siyahi and will be moderated by As­ad Lalljee. Talking about common mistakes aut­h­­ors make on social media, Sharma says, "Some often choose the wrong platform; if you're going to talk about your personal life on Facebook, then the relevance of your book is lost, unless your personal brand is as good as the content you're producing." Kapoor shares an important tip for those who wish to approach a literary agent. "Don't write to an agent and to publishers simultaneously. Do your research — follow the submission guidelines and write a cover note," she suggests.



On November 23, 9.30 am

At Essar House, Mahalaxmi.

Log on to jumpstartfest.com

Cost Rs 2,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates