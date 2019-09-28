MENU

A desi Oktoberfest

Published: Sep 28, 2019, 08:29 IST | Karishma Kuenzang

Celebrate the German beer fest with a dose of Indianess as eateries give the default accompaniment starter a unique but familiar spin

Chicken tikka sausage. PIC/Pradeep Dhivar
Chicken tikka sausage. PIC/Pradeep Dhivar

Tikka love

food

Oktoberfest calling but you have a craving for chicken tikka? Then this red and green chillies-infused chicken sausage, with a punch of traditional masalas, is your answer. The chicken tikka mini sausages are also available in an authentic currywurst variant, which gives the best of both Indian and German flavours. “While the rest of our menu for the Oktoberfest mainly consists of traditional German recipes; the chicken tikka sausage is inspired by the most popular Indian dish abroad — the chicken tikka. We’ve used all the staple ingredients to provide a heady mix of spices with every bite,” Deepak Barua, executive chef, says.

At Momo Cafe, CTS 215, Andheri-Kurla Road, Hanuman Nagar, Andheri East.
Timing 12 pm to 1 am
Cost Rs 750

A Goan-Parsi union

 food

The Goan sausage pav at this eatery comes in a mini pull-apart bread topped with a sunny side-up and salli. In a true marriage of both cultures, the vinegar of the sausages gives it a punch that’s balanced out by the egg, while the salli adds a crunch to the dish. Monaz Irani, chef and founder, tells us, “We’ve mixed the traditional Goan sausage pav with eggs and salli, a Parsi influence. Although it’s means for breakfast, the dish tastes great with beer.”

food

At Plate & Pint, Dhun Abad, 106 B, Desai Road. 
Timing 8.30 am to 11.30 pm 
Cost Rs320

Taco twist

food

If tacos are your chakna of choice, then this choriz chilli taco is for you. “The taco is inspired by choriz chilly fry, which defines Goa in more ways than one,”  Hussain Shah­z­ad, the executive chef, explains. The rice bhakri is made crisp on a flat top and topped with caramelised onions and slow-cooked chorizo.

food

At O Pedro, Unit No 2, BKC.
Timing 12 pm to 12 am
Cost Rs 425

Keep it simple

food

Take the classic pork sausage and stir fry it with potatoes, with a basic dressing — that’s the mantra this eatery adopted while whipping up the pork sausage pan. “The sausage and potato are fried in a hot pan with peppers. The potatoes get crisp as they cook in the sausage fat and absorb its flavour,” chef Prakriti Patel tells us.

food

At Gateway Taproom, Godrej unit no 3, BKC.
Timing 12 pm to 1.30 am
Cost Rs 295

Mangalore tadka

food

The homemade chicken sau­s­age, cooked in ghee and se­a­soned with curry leaves and podi, served at this eatery has its roots in the chicken ghee roast staple from Mangalore. “It’s easier to add Indian flavours to chicken. We have made sausages by following the ghee roast recipe,” says chef Saurabh Udinia.

food

At Farzi Cafe, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
Timing 12 pm to 1 am
Cost Rs 525

For the Bandraite

food

This version comes with pav, mac and cheese and chicken choriz. The pav is stuffed with spiced and smoked chicken choriz, which is balanced out with the four cheese mac and cheese. “This is our homage to Bandra’s Catholic heritage. The addition of choriz makes it a tribute to their culinary roots. We have used chicken instead of pork to make this accessible to more patrons,” Siddharth Kashyap, head chef and co-owner, tells us.

food

At Boston Butt, Pali Hill, Bandra West.
Timing 6 pm to 1.30 am 
Cost Rs 391

Loading...

