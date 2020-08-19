A detailed timeline of Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Following is the chronology of events in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in which the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI.

June 14: Rajput, 34, found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police starts inquest proceedings under CrPC to ascertain the cause of unnatural death.

June 18: Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty records her statement before Mumbai Police.

July 6: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali records statement in the case.

July 18: Filmmaker and Yash Raj Films (YRF) chairman Aditya Chopra records his statement with Mumbai Police.

July 25: Rajput's father K K Singh lodges an FIR in Patna for several offences including abetment of suicide against Rhea and her family members.

July 27: Mumbai Police records filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's statement.

July 29: Rhea moves Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR in from Patna to Mumbai.

July 31: ED says it has filed a money laundering case in the matter.

August 4: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar says the state government has recommended CBI investigation in the matter. Mumbai Police Commissioner says 54 persons in all have recorded their statements in the case.

August 6: CBI says it has lodged an FIR in the matter.

August 7: Centre moves Supreme Court seeking to be made a party in Rhea's plea.

August 8: Rajput's father K K Singh moves Supreme Court, opposing Rhea's plea.

August 10: Rhea moves fresh plea before Supreme Court alleging media trial.

August 11: Maharashtra govt tells Supreme Court that Bihar Police lacks jurisdiction. Supreme Court reserves judgment on Rhea's plea.

August 19: Supreme Court upholds transfer of the Patna FIR to the CBI in the case.

