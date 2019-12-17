A different approach saves Oman patient from going through a transplant surgery

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Due to the shortage of specialised medical services in Oman, many people experiencing health problems often come to India to avail of better facilities. One of them, 38-year-old Khalid Al Saadi who had cardiac problems was treated at Jaslok Hospital after which he no longer needed a heart transplant surgery.

Saadi, a military cook by profession was detected with a heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart is unable to pump enough blood since the left ventricle is enlarged and weakened. Around 20 years ago, Saadi underwent a surgery in which a single chamber pacemaker had been inserted in a hospital in Oman. However, over the years, his symptoms resurfaced and he experienced increasing breathlessness.

Dr. Hemant Pathare, a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at Jaslok Hospital and his team operated on Saadi last month. He said that normally in such cases, the patient would be given a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) or a heart transplant. However, Dr. Pathare had another solution in mind.

"We replaced the diseased valve, removed the old pacemaker and sutured a new dual-chamber pacemaker with additional 2 defibrillator coils on the right and left pumping chambers of the heart. The pacemaker will help for the atria and ventricles to beat in synchrony and the defibrillator will shock the heart if it beats excessively fast," said Dr. Pathare.

Saadi has some communication troubles since he didn't understand English. He had some help from the hospital which provided him with an in-house translator. A 2D echocardiogram which was done three weeks after the procedure revealed that the heart's condition had improved and Saadi no longer needed a transplant.

