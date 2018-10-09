A dime for every calorie

food

A city restaurant is making you watch your weight and pocket, all at once

Cream of pistacchio and brocolli

Eating healthy is more in trend now than it has ever been before, evident from the rise in keto, vegan and low-calorie dishes on city restaurant menus. And in a bid to have fun with the fitness fad, a suburban bar and bistro has introduced a unique concept, Pay Per Calorie, as part of their menu.



Seafood bisque

The offering is tailor-made for this generation's weight watchers and includes dishes such as murgh kathi roll, pesto pan chicken, seafood bisque, and pasta that cost as much as their total calorie count. To state an example, the murgh kathi roll with 454 calories and a 90 ml shot of vodka with 195 calories have a total of 649 calories and cost Rs 649.



Pesto pan chicken

"This menu lets you enjoy amazing dishes and a decent amount of alcohol while still keeping in mind the calorie intake," said Gaurish Rangnekar, partner at the restaurant.

Time 11 am to 2 am

At Toast Bistro and Bar, Marol, Andheri East.

Call 8879977812

