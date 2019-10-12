A diverse showcase

Every year, the central government's Ministry of Tourism organises an event in the national capital called Paryatan Parv, where the aim is to highlight how diverse Indian culture and cuisine is. It's a showcase of different foods and performance arts from across the country, and there will be a smaller version of the same event — called Mini Bharat Parv — that the tourism ministry's Mumbai chapter will organise in the city this weekend.

"We start around noon and till 4.30 pm, we will host lots of workshops and activities like painting, batik printing and cooking demonstration. Then, around 5 pm, we will begin with the cultural performances that will showcase traditional folk dances of India, such as lavani from Maharashtra, garba from Gujarat and a few dances from South India and the Northeast. There will also be a lot of shopping, since there will be stalls selling arts and craft items from across the country," says Neela Lad, regional director of India Tourism, adding that the event will resemble a typical Indian mela.

She also says that the Mumbai event will have five participating states. "They are the ones our region comprises — Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh," Lad tells us, explaining that this event is called Mini Bharat Parv since it's smaller compared to the Delhi edition.

ON TODAY and October 13, 11 am to 10 pm

AT Kalangan, PL Deshpande Kala Academy, Prabhadevi.

CALL 24365990

