A divine spin
Attend a workshop that will fuse dance with spiritual music and fitness
Explore the art of meditation in stillness and in motion at the second edition of the Sacred Whirling Workshop organised by Thriive Art and Soul, a Mumbai-based wellness center. The session, where attendees wi8ll learn Sufi-inspired whirling, is being conducted by Zia Nath, India’s first internationally certified biodynamic craniosacral therapist, who is also a whirling enthusiast.
On: March 27, 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm
At: 18.99 Latitude Banquets, 4th Floor, Trade View Building, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.
Log on to: eventshigh.com
Cost: Rs 1,799 plus5 GST
