A drum roll for Christmas

Christmas in India is a time to foster a sense of community, a reason to spread a spirit of togetherness among different people. That's why the people behind a lifestyle studio in Juhu are organising a drum circle this weekend. The reasoning is that a drum circle, in keeping with the ethos of the festival, connects people at a primal level since it's one of the most ancient instruments known to humankind. What's more, playing percussions also has healing properties since it takes participants to a more alpha, or relaxed, state of mind.

Aparna Sundar, the sound therapist who will be conducting the exercise, tells us that she'll primarily use frame drums for the exercise, which have been around since 6,000 BC and were used by shamans and those from the Middle East to promote spirituality. "The idea," she says, "Is for people to come together and be one through music regardless of their age or emotional state of being."

She adds that the event will start with certain ice-breaker activities that involve, for instance, one person creating his own rhythm and others following the same. The fact that the session will be held in a garden under starlight is an added bonus. Christmas lights will also be set up, while a giant peepal tree on the premises will replace the traditional pine one. So if that sounds like a merry idea to you, check out the details below to sign up and ho-ho-hone your skills even if you are an amateur drummer.

On December 21, 5.30 pm

At The Space, AB Nair Road, adjacent to Harry's, Juhu.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 600

