A duty-free routine

There are some people who bear the burden of responsibility squarely on their shoulders. They are the sort to reach a meeting five minutes early, file their taxes well in time, and keep their homes spic and span. But Angad Singh Ranyal is not like that. On the contrary, the stand-up comedian is someone who wears his irresponsibility like a badge of honour. He sees nothing wrong in despising the act of filing insurance papers, for instance. And he'll celebrate this character trait with a new routine that he'll premiere at a Khar venue this weekend, following the release of Kaafi Family, his latest Amazon Prime special.

But Ranyal adds that the show will include bits about the single-most responsible thing he's done all his life — becoming a father. The 32-year-old will discuss his journey as a man who initially didn't want to have a child, but then had a change of heart and mind. A person's life undergoes a seismic shift on becoming a parent, of course. And Ranyal says, "I would hang out with my friends late into the night when I didn't have a kid. But now, I'm the first one to leave. Also, I watch over the child during the day, and my wife takes over at night. So even as a couple, we are spending less time together."

Be that as it may, he also says that his irresponsible nature is the biggest bone of contention he has with his partner. "I'm happy being the way I am, though. Some people might have their egos hurt if they are told, 'Oh, you're so irresponsible.' But I'm not like that, and I wanted to justify it [with this show]," city-based Ranyal says.

His material, then, isn't along the political lines that some of his compatriots take. But he says that just like their comedy is derived from asking questions, so is his. Those who come for his shows are usually looking for family-related content. But even then, Ranyal's jokes seek to question existing norms, such as the need to be a responsible human being. Didn't make your bed this morning? It doesn't matter. Reached a meeting late? Apologise for your delay. As human beings, we all have inherent flaws that shape our identities. So, embrace them without beating yourself up about not being Mr or Ms Perfect. That, essentially, is the point that the comedian is trying to make.

On February 8, 9 pm

At The Habitat, OYO Townhouse, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates